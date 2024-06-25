Pomio progresses with census

The Pomio district team leader, Richard Lotopasa, said there are six supervisors from the ENB Provincial Administration (ENBPA) on the ground to monitor the rollout of the two-week exercise in the seven LLGs.

There are over 13,000 households in the district, being covered by more than 200 enumerators.

Lotopasa said apart from the six supervisors from the provincial headquarters, there is also a representative from the National Statistical Office (NSO) on the ground, assisting the LLG census coordinators.

“This is to ensure data enumeration is completed within the two-week timeframe scheduled for the National Census program for this year, 2024,” he stated.

Lotopasa outlined that all the LLGs in the district have completed the tier-3 training and as per the enumeration program, all the LLGs have started the enumeration exercise.

“Mamusi Yana LLG commenced the enumeration on the 18th of June, East Pomio and Sinivit LLGs on June 19, West Pomio LLG on the 22nd of June, while Melkoi, Central Pomio and Inland Pomio LLGs commenced on the 24th of June,” he said.

In terms of their progress, East Pomio LLG has completed the enumeration exercise and is into quality checks and Mamusi Yana LLG is 95 percent complete, with the Oil Palm Estates to be covered this week.

Melkoi, Central Pomio and Inland Pomio LLGs commenced their enumeration program yesterday (June 24th) and have all assured that they can complete the enumeration exercise within this one-week period.

The enumeration exercise in Sinivit LLG is about 50 percent complete but the LLG team expects to complete the program before Friday, June 28th.

Meanwhile, West Pomio LLG is 90 percent complete, with a few census units, including the Oil Palm Estates, to be enumerated.

“They're also doing that this week and expect to complete the enumeration program by this Friday, June 28th, before progressing into doing quality checks,” added Lotopasa.

“We have been experiencing rainy season for the last two weeks. Otherwise, the weather is improving and we should still meet the deadline to complete the enumeration program.”

He advised that the NSO representative will conduct a one-day ‘hands on practice’ on Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) application with the Ward Development Officers and LLG Managers after the enumeration program.

The training will be held before all the data collected are transferred into tablets, which are expected to arrive in the district by this week.

ENB Provincial Census Coordinator, Gideon Towaii, confirmed that data entry into tablets are yet to be done in the province, as data collection is being done manually.