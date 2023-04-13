Pomio District Hospital progresses

Funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a cost of over K40 million, the hospital project, which also includes over 30 staff houses, is on stage 6 of a total of 10 phases of construction.

Kapavore says the final phase will see the installation of medical equipment at this level 4 district hospital, the first to be funded by the ADB in PNG, under its health sector program.

He says that this year, K3 million has been allocated to the East New Britain Provincial Health Authority (PHA), to recruit officers to work at the hospital.

The Pomio MP further commended the ENB PHA CEO, Dr. Ako Yap, for the budget submitted last year to source funding support for hospital staff recruitment.

He says there have been incidences where new health facilities constructed in parts of the country were done without consideration of staff recruitment.

Kapavore also appealed to the ENB Provincial Physical Planning Board to allow the construction of the project to continue, while the technical team looks at meeting the conditions set by the Board because, he stressed, that this is a donor funded project, which has a time limit tied to the funding.

He says if the delay continues, the district might lose this funding from ADB and the Australian government.

A recent meeting between the ADB technical team and a team from the province saw some positive outcomes to relax some of the conditions, while an agreement is expected to be signed between the Pomio DDA and New Britain Drillers to work on a new water supply design for the district, following consultations with Water PNG last year.

Kapavore says the project has been delayed for 12 months already. He assured that the Pomio DDA will continue to work with stakeholders to progress this important project.