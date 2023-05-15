Pomio DDA to take legal action

This follows a decision by the Pomio DDA Board to engage a law firm to take the matter to court as correspondence between the DDA chairman and the management of JJ shipping has hit a brick wall.

Pomio DDA Board Chairman and Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, made known the district’s intention after JJ Ship Equip Agencies, through its lawyer, B.S Lai Lawyers, refused to accept the DDA Board’s decision to terminate its contract this year and advised of taking legal action against that decision.

He said initially, the first contract agreement between the Pomio DDA through the PDC was with Rabaul Coastal Shipping for a period of 3 years, but this ended within 12 months as its management was not satisfactory.

He further said the DDA entered into another contract with JJ Ship Equip Agencies, but after the company failed to deposit revenue received to the owner’s account, which is the PDC, the Pomio DDA Board, acting on a decision by the PDC, decided to terminate the present contract after 12 months.

Kapavore said the DDA Board, through an urgent meeting last week, endorsed a decision to engage Mel and Henry Lawyers to represent the DDA in this matter.

The Pomio MP said this decision is by law, under section 7, sub section 2(d) of the DDA Act 2014, and that the DDA will protect its right as the owner of the vessel to terminate the current management contract.

The DDA Board also approved a funding of K20,000 as fee to engage the law firm.

Speaking in support of the Pomio MP, DDA Board member and Melkoi LLG President, Thomas Osa, said the operations of the vessel should not be disrupted by the court matter, as it is a service in demand by the people of Pomio district.

He said MV Pomio is serving ports outside the district, carrying cargoes and passengers and therefore needs a competent company to manage it for the good of the people of Pomio District.