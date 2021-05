The funding support came through its District Subsidy Scheme that allows for the payment to its student’s tuition fees.

Member for Pomio, Elias Kapavore was on hand to present the cheque at the University of PNG main campus on Tuesday this week.

The Member was warmly welcomed by the Pomio students who are members of the East New Britain Students Association.

Pomio District has continued to support its students through Tertiary Students Support scheme for the past four years.