POMGEN confirms ER death

The gut-wrenching image of the lifeless body of an unidentified women laying outside the Port Moresby General Hospital whilst trying to help herself to the hospitals nebulization service.

In a statement, POMGEN Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Paki Molumi, said an investigation is being conducted by management surrounding the events leading to the patient’s death.

Dr. Molumi confirmed that the deceased, who was a former hospital staff member, is an asthmatic patient who succumbed to her medical condition while receiving treatment.

He said she is a retired staff who frequents the Emergency Department to receive the nebulizer to relieve her asthmatic symptoms.

The POMGEN CEO said given the spike in COVID-19 cases in NCD and admittance of positive cases, there are many challenges posed to the hospital.

These include logistics, adequate bedspace as all beds are occupied by COVID and Non-COVID patients, and manpower shortage due to hospital staff infected with COVID-19 and isolated.

So far 120 hospital staff are in isolation, of which a majority are from the ER Department.

“There are strict measures that have to be implemented at PMGH in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 to staff and fellow patients whilst taking care of COVID patients, one of which includes reduction of aerosol-generating procedures (such as nebulisation of medication for asthmatic patients such as this patient),” said Molumi.

“In a confined space like the Emergency Department triage, these would have posed a greater risk to staff and other patients. Hence, to protect both staff and fellow patients, the nebulisation service for asthmatics was temporarily brought to the open air given the sudden increase in patient numbers both COVID and Non-COVID.

“Usually, nurses prepare the medication and the patient holds the nebulizer. Given the fact that this is regular patient, one of our retired health worker and knows the process of nebulization, management is investigating what actually happened leading to her death.”

The POMGEN CEO said with the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the limited staff at the hospital will not be able to take care of everyone and they expect unexpected deaths inside and outside of the ER Department and Hospital car park.

“I urge the public to see this post on Fb of the true situation at PMGH where you expect too much by an overstressed and limited workforce. The best the public can do to prevent PMGH and the entire PNG Health System from collapsing is to reduce the transmission of COVID-19. PLEASE HARIM TOK and follow the ‘NIUPLA PASIN’ wear face mask, sanitize your hand with alcohol and social distancing. Please stay home if you can, no unnecessary gathering,” said Molumi.