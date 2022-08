The ceremony was officiated by the Governor General Sir Bob Dadae at 3:15pm. Following the formalities, Mr Pomat was adjourned with the attire of the speaker and a toast to the Queen.

Accompanying Mr. Pomat was Clerk of Parliament Kala Aufa, Finschaffen MP, Renbo Paita, Hela Governor Philip Undialu and Goroka MP, Aiye Tambua.

Mr. Pomat immediately turned back for the Parliament House when his swearing-in ceremony was over, to coordinate the election of the Prime Minister of the new government.