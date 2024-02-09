Pomalmal High School Receives New Classrooms

The classrooms and an office which cost the Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority (DDA) over K400,000 to complete was officially opened by the late Minister for Education, Jimmy Uguro.

Late Minister Uguro committed K1 million to support the school in building a fully kitted science lab at Pomalmal High School as the Government’s contribution to support the efforts of the Yangoru-Saussia DDA.

Minister for International Trade and Investment & Yangoru-Saussia MP, Richard Maru thanked the late Minister Uguro for his commitment to support Pomalmal High School.

“We want to partner with the province and the National Government to build all infrastructure for Pomalmal High School so it can be a top-performing school in the future. Minister Uguro’s commitment will support us to realize our vision to deliver quality in our schools and for that we are extremely grateful,” said Minister Maru.

Pomalmal High School was started by the people themselves using traditional bush materials and their own money. Upon seeing their hard work and sweat the Yangoru-Saussia DDA under the leadership of Minister Maru stepped in to assist them.

“I am grateful to be here for the opening of this new 4-in-1 classroom and an office, however, we still have more work to do. The cost of bringing powerlines from Karapia to Pomalmal is K4 million; the cost to build a new bridge leading to the school is also over K2 million; to build three new science labs will cost us K3 million; a library and staff houses will also cost a million kina; and we will also build a new health centre which will cost about K1.5 million.

“This has been a neglected area for a very long time. I know the people here have very high expectations. We will need over K10 million to invest in all their needs to bring their standard to that of other villages in the district. It may not happen in one year, but I will make sure to make it all happen over the next three years. We will start by building three new staff houses, computer labs, and a library this year and also source funding to bring the powerlines. We want to deliver quality in our schools, and we cannot do that without power, a library, and fully kitted computer labs,” said Minister Maru.

Minister Maru called on the people to change their attitude and embrace service and developments.