Pomaleu Extends Condolence

“On behalf of the Prime Minister and the National Public Service, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and constituents of the Late, John Tabinaman.

“He was an outstanding leader and Member for Mahari Constituency who was elected to the Bougainville House of Representatives over four consecutive elections. Mr Tabinaman served as vice president under late president, Joseph Kabui from 2008, and following the untimely passing of President Kabui, he acted as President until the election of the James Tanis in 2009,” Secretary Pomaleu said.

He noted that Late Tabinaman was a man of quiet distinction, who always had the interests of his constituents and the people of Bougainville at heart. Late Tabinaman held a number of portfolios during his 16-years in Government.

“His contribution in establishing the Bougainville Parliament and in advocating for peace and stability was second to none. He represented every quality required of a great leader, engaging respectfully with those around him. May he rest in Eternal Peace.”