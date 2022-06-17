Pomaleu: 2022 Election An Important Event

Speaking during the FM100 Talkback Show on Wednesday, June 15, Pomelau said it is everyone’s effort to ensure the NGE 2022 is violence-free.

“Election is not just conducted by the Electoral Commissioner and security forces, rather it is conducted by candidates and their supporters and all eligible voters in the country, we are all stakeholders in this process,” said Pomaleu.

“What we do and how we engage ourselves in this process determines the full outcome of the election.

“It is an important election because it will deliver a government and parliament, who will take the country past the 50 years of Independence for this country and that election, is significant,” he added.

He said Prime Minister Honourable James Marape has made a call on peace and calm during this election period, violence free election, and that every Papua New Guinean to do what is right within the law and conduct “ourselves” properly in the election process.

Pomaleu urged the people to report and disseminate factual information, regarding election processes during election campaign until polling and counting.

“We have created a media center that will be run by multi-agencies effort and it is an attempt by the IDEC to support the Electoral Commissioner and his team in terms of information dissemination to ensure correct, legal and appropriate information is released to our stakeholders,” he stated.

Pomaleu urged citizens, especially the media to advocate for the due process to be followed for factual and proper information to be disseminated correctly.