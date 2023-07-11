POM NID registration drive ends

The registration drive is in response to a ministerial directive issued on June 26th by the Public Service Minister Joe Sungi, for all NCD public servants on the government payroll to be registered.

In light of this directive, the PNGCIR has recognized the pressing need to ensure compliance among these public servants.

During the 2day registration drive on Saturday July 8th and Sunday 9th, it was noted that a significant number of public servants failed to register for NID cards leading to suspicions of ghost workers or even deceased employees still on the government payroll.

Out of the 307 public servants in Port Moresby without NID cards, 96 registered during the exercise.

This registration drive is under a special arrangement and thus, PNG NID process team will be processing their documents between 2 to 3 working days to ensure all public servants are registered for NID and will not be put off payroll.