POM gears up for 46th independence

He said NCDC has already dressed the city’s street light poles along selected major roads in the city with the National Flag.

“Despite the limitation and challenges in light of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city, we must be reminded to remain united as one city and one people with one future to celebrate our resilience, celebrate our pride and significance of our national sovereignty of our city of 1000 tribes.

“As we commemorate our 46th Anniversary, I urged all the residents and the commercial property owners throughout the city to dress the exterior of their premises with PNG flags and also dress in the red, black and gold colours,” added Parkop.

This is also the first independence to be celebrated without the presence of the country’s founding father the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, who passed away in February this year.

Governor Parkop said, “It is also important to acknowledge that as our nation enters into a new era of our sovereignty, we also begin our journey without the guiding presence of our Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, the father of our nation.”