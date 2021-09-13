Political Party Entitlements

James Marape said the issue of funding unavailability is one of many legacy issues that his government is seeking to rectify in their term.

Member for Aitape-Lumi and Leader of the National Alliance Party, Patrick Pruaitch said political parties can only operate effectively when funding is available. He expressed that the state has not fulfilled its commitment to meet this requirement.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister if it is, the position of his government that it will not fund political parties at all? And if so, can he inform parliament accordingly, thank you,” said Pruaitch.

The Prime assured members of parliament that it is not his government’s policy to not honour the responsibilities to political parties, what is legally due to them respectively.

“Wankain olsem planti ol legacy issues mipla i kliarim up, this are some of those legacy unfulfilled state commitments that our government is faced with and I give full assurance to the member for Aitape-Lumi and Leader of National Alliance Party that all entitlements to political parties owing and including officials will be looked at and our government will retire what is outstanding before we go to 2022 financial year,” the Prime Minister said.