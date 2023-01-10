Political Parties receive funding

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Emmanuel Pok, said since five years ago political parties have been underfunded.

The political parties who were presented their funds ranging between K20, 000 – K1.2 million; PANGU Pati, PPP, PNC, PNP, PNG Party, SDP, United Party, PNG One Nation Party, MLP, PDMP, PLP, PP, PNG Country Party, ULP, NAP, PNG Greens Party, People Action Party, URP, MAP, PFP.

“We’ve continuously requested to the treasury and finance to give us the Political Party payments but by virtue of Section 78 of the Organic law on the Integrity of the Political Parties and candidates the state is required to pay the political parties annual funding of K10, 000 per member of parliament,” said Mr Pok.

He stated that it was very challenging due to the decrease in funds because of the budget situation. In 2017, they were allocated K369, 000, in 2018 was K758, 000, K520, 000 for 2019, K434, 000 in 2020, in 2021 we were allocated K502, 000 and in 2022 was K412, 000.

Mr Pok acknowledged the Government and some hard working general secretaries for political parties for pushing for funding.

“We have had arrears for K3 million to pay the political parties, we also had arrears to pay for presidents and Treasurers and that’s calculated way back in 2017 as well. We have had arrears of about K2 million and this was also released together with the political party funding before the close of last accounts,” he stated.

Mr Pok stated that the funding was from 2017-2022 and for 2023 they are allocated K283, 000. Adding that the office is now beginning on a clean slate. The party funding is calculated K10, 000 per member and also its subject to annual returns.

Political parties who haven’t done their returns did not receive the full funds, however as soon as returns are completed the funds will be given.