Political Parties Confirmed

The Registrar of Political Parties, Dr Alphonse Gelu, has said that in recent times his office has fielded queries regarding announcements by certain organizations declaring themselves as political party entities, launching and having rallies.



“The Registrar of Political Parties is mandated to oversee the administration of all registered political parties. Only this office has the true and correct records of all registered political parties.



“Associations registered under the Investment Promotion Authority are not recognized as political parties until they go through the process of being registered under the Organic Law on the Integrity of Political and Candidates,” Dr Gelu said.



He said some people have in the recent past gone ahead by publicizing and launching their political parties without being registered. Dr Gelu said others have launched their parties while their applications are still in the process before the Integrity Commission (Board) has made a decision.



“We have been receiving calls and also learned through the media that certain individuals are going around the communities acting for political parties that are non-existent and collecting membership fees and also seeking donations and even selecting and endorsing candidates for 2022 NGE.”



He has warned that Section 55 of the OLIPPAC touches on misrepresentation by an individual and the Registry can invoke this section to deal with these people.