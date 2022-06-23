Policy Focus On Farmers

He made these remarks when presenting the district’s 2021 acquittals at the Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) recently.

Mr Kuli said such policies encouraged farmers to earn income and improve their social and economic wellbeing that will help create employment opportunities and promote economic growth.

“The landmass and huge population supplemented by greed, nepotism, tribalism, lack of vision and voter-based traditional systems in service delivery at the political helm over the years had prevented the electorate from seeing tangible developments.

“Regardless, all bad things has to end, I have to establish mutual relationships with our people and display a modern leadership styles to ensure basic services are diversified for each of the LLGs, where people receive fair distribution of services,” he said.

One of the impact project the district delivered was the K8 million Bailey bridge built across the Waghi River, connecting Mugmamp to Kindeng.

Some notable projects like the K7 million electrification project that benefited the entire population, including 500 block holders from different parts of the country residing in the district.

The power projects delivered were Kindeng Rogump (7km), Lupa-Tari market (2.5km), Sanap-Anda (3km), Sanap- Kendu (2km), Kurki-Altai (2km), Aviamp- Aviamp 1(1km), Kami-Kupa (2.5km), Avi (2km), Wurup- 5mile (1.5km), Wurup-Lel(.5km) and Wara Wau-Waghi (1.5km).

Meantime, DIRD who monitors and administer SIP program, had reported that the district is one of the top five performing districts in PNG, in terms of equitable service delivery.