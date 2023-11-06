Policing services return to HB

The people of Hanuabada have been without this service for the past nine years following the shooting of two men allegedly by police in 2014.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent, Silva Sika was present on Saturday 4th October at Elevala village, Hanuabada to hear the concerns of the villagers and how they can work together to restore policing services.

Once known as a no-gone zone will now see the heavy presence of police starting Monday 6th October 2023.

Met. Supt. Silva Sika said nine years was a long time and the rights of people to seek help from police have been overlooked for far too long.

“It’s a cry from deep down in their heart that they have expressed and they want a complete change in the village,” he said.

“Through the partnership between us and the villagers we will ensure we combat illegal activities in the village and we assure them that we will carry out our work to change this place,” Sika said.

Sika said starting Monday if anyone is caught in the production and sale of homebrew, police will apply the Distillation Act of 1995 chapter 305 section 45 (a) and (h) to arrest and charge that person.

A community leader, Ted Mea said the community has suffered for a long time due to the non-presence of police in the community.

“It is about time they do something and for us to see the Metsupt coming here to hear our concern shows the trust and confidence of police to the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Church Reverend Ovia Mea said the church will work closely with the police, taking a holistic approach to combat law and order in the Hanuabada village.