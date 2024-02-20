Policemen dismissed from office

Smith Kop a Constable attached to the Badili Police Station was dismissed for allegedly consuming Methamphetamine on the 9th of June 2023.

In another incident, Constable Michael Kambi attached to the Boroko Police Station had indecently assaulted a female detainee inside the Boroko cell on June 10th, 2021.

Chief Sergeant Parfrey Peni attached to the Southern Division Command, was dismissed after the District Court found him guilty of assaulting his wife on 2nd of March 2021.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said allegations of unethical conduct and police abuses were occurring which prompted the NCD Metropolitan investigations unit to examine all allegations.

Sika said the Metropolitan Command has staged numerous disciplinary parades within the three policing zones, over the past few months in efforts to restore and maintain discipline in the force.

“Our ultimate objective is to reduce allegations of unethical conduct and police abuse, which are detrimental to the image of the Constabulary,” he said.

Sika warned members of the Metropolitan Command to uphold good values and ethical conduct at all times when conducting their duties.

“When a police officer abuses the uniform they wear, they can lose the trust and confidence of the public, and this can have adverse consequential effects on the role of police in the country,” he said.

Met. Supt Sika added that the Internal Investigative Unit will continue to clamp down on allegations of police abuses, and members found to be abusing their status and power will be reprimanded or dismissed.