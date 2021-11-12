Policeman Assaults Simbu PA’s Son

According to Deputy Administrator, Gigmai Getrue, who was at the scene of the incident, said a member of the Kerowagi-based Mobile Squad 08 (named) and two other police officers physically assaulted Robert Bal, son of Provincial Administration, Michael Bal Temai at 8 this morning.

Mr Getrue said Bal was with his child when the policemen confronted him.

“One of the police officers (named) fired two shots and chased Bal and took possession of the support vehicle they were driving. The vehicle is believed to be owned by the Provincial Administrator, Michael Temai,” Mr Getrue said.

He alleged that the police officer was responsible for damaging the National Court order regarding Mr Temai’s reinstatement. The police officer claimed the court order to be ‘fake’.

Mr Temai told this newsroom from Kundiawa that such actions from police officers are uncalled for.

“I condemn this action and such persons should not attack and threaten my family members who are innocent of what is happening to me and the Government office. This is disgraceful and requires the attention of the Police Commissioner.

“My family is not safe in Kundiawa when police are involved at a personal level. I am today lodging a formal complaint through the Commissioner,” Mr Temai said.

Meantime, this newsroom contacted the acting Provincial Police Commander, Ugo Buaffe and Kundiawa Police Station Commander, Himson Lamatan, who are yet to confirm the incident.