Policeman arrested for assault

Police confirmed that the police officer was formally arrested, charged and detained at the Boroko Police cell on Friday, 23rd April.

The victim posted on social media detailing the assault that took place on April, 10th, before Bautama along the Magi Highway, Central Province.

The victim was travelling along the highway when she encountered a traffic infringement and was assaulted, she was later assisted by family and locals.

NCD and Central Divisional Commander, ACP Anthony Wagambie Junior said after consultation with the Central Provincial Police Commander, it was established that the officer involved was not attached to the Central Police.

Adding that at the time of the incident, the policeman was not on duty and was not using a Police allocated vehicle.