Police yet to find Hit-and-Run driver

According to police, the deceased is believed to be a betelnut buyer, caught in the hit-and-run accident, at Midiba along Madang’s North Coast road.

Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said police responded to the incident and collected eye witness statements. Police also transported the man to the Modilon General Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Rubiang warned people living along the main roads, to not to sit on roadsides or conduct business there.

Investigation into the incident continues.