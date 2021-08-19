Police wound escapee

Police in Manus Province shot and wounded an escapee in the early hours of Thursday, August 19th, at Loniu village in Los Negros LLG.

He was allegedly involved in drug activities in Lorengau town and was arrested for possession.

While he was in police custody, he bribed a policeman and was released.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said police got a tip off that the escapee was sleeping in a house near the beach at Loniu village.

He ran off into the dark when they raided the place.

“Police fired a warning shot to stop him but he continued to run. He was shot on his left leg and admitted to the Lorengau General Hospital,” stated the PPC.

PPC Yapu said the escapee was identified as 42-year-old Lukas Kaiwa from Popeu village, Rambutso Island, Rapatona LLG.

Meantime, the police officer who released the suspect is still in hiding. Police believe he escaped to the nation’s capital.