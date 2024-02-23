Police will enforce laws amidst lack of fuel supply

Manning said RPNGC will enforce government policy decisions and regulations for the allocation of fuel supply and investigate Puma Energy and its executives.

“The action of Puma Energy has been drawn into question, and police are responding to any complaint referred to the RPNGC requiring investigations.

“No company or its executives are above the laws and regulations of the independent state of Papua New Guinea.

“Police will enforce laws and regulations to ensure security and safety for the public and businesses,” he said.

He said if the situation deteriorates further, the Police force awaits government policy directives on ensuring the security of fuel distribution with an anticipated priority on essential services including hospitals and ambulances.

“We are dealing with a serious energy security problem that has an impact right across the country, affecting communities, and government and business functions.

“In the meantime, I urge the public and businesses to be patient as fuel is rationed,” the Commissioner added.