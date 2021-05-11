Police warns PMV buses

The NCD Traffic Police impounded the buses and fined them K1,000 each using Traffic Infringement Notices.

The PMV operators were told to pay the fine at the Finance department and produce their official receipts before they could reclaim their buses.

Meanwhile, a man who came out of a PMV along the Hohola section of the Poreporena Freeway was run over and killed over the weekend by a speeding vehicle.

Police said the victim reportedly came out of a PMV on this route and was crossing the Freeway when he was hit by an ongoing vehicle.