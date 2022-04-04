Police Warn Students

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said students from Kusbau and Lutheran Day Primary schools, and Tusbab and Good Shepherd Secondary schools have been fighting each other, causing a disturbance in learning for every other student. PPC Rubiang said school holidays are approaching and parents and the guardians must advise their children not to engage in school fights.

“I want the parents, teachers, and the guardians of the students at each of the schools to identify the students involved who instigated the fight and report them to the police so we can have their names on our record. They are the bad ones who will be influencing the others to follow them and create more problems. It is good that we identify them early and stop that before anything serious happens.”

PPC Rubinag said last week the Lutheran Day and the Kusabu Primary students fought against each other and this led to school being dismissed and students were sent home early. The PPC added it is affecting the learning of students who want to be in class.

According to police reports, most of the criminal activities that are taking place in Madang are caused by school children who associate themselves with petty criminals and commit serious crimes.

“My appeal now to the student is to behave during the holiday and return safely back to school. We have a lot events that will be coming up and police will be very busy. Don’t add pressure on the hard working police officers. Parents take care of your children and teach them good things. It will be the Easter holiday so bring your children to church so they will not stay in the house and cause trouble.”