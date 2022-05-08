Police Want More Help For Victims And Witnesses Of Sex Crimes

Members of the Sexual Offences Squad (SOS) attached to the Boroko Police Station and Police Prosecutors raised this concern during a recent three-day workshop in Port Moresby.

The participants highlighted several reasons why many cases are either dismissed or take months or years to be resolved through the courts.

The lack of sufficient evidence from investigators and prosecutors;

The reluctance of victims or witnesses to give evidence which delays the process of collecting medical reports from doctors;

The use of compensation or out of court settlement; and

The lack of long term safe house solutions for the victims and witnesses.

Police Investigator First Constable Maria Nombri said over the years victims have relied heavily on NGOs and their safe houses.

“We need witness protection facilities established and run by the government because we are using NGO’s and their safe houses but they too have their own rules and policies that sometimes cause inconvenience with our investigations,” she said.

“They have certain time frames to house a victim or witness in their facilities and when the courts take longer the victims and witnesses end up being displaced with nowhere to go and this affects police investigations and court cases.”

She said in many cases policemen or policewomen also take care of victims or police witnesses in their homes.

Police Prosecutor and Officer in Charge (OIC) Committal Court Sergeant Chris Iga reiterated that in order to effect an arrest, investigators and prosecutors must collect sufficient evidence by completing the file before producing it to the court.

Sergeant Iga has only four prosecutors working under him at the committal court and they work on at least 10 to 12 cases a day.

Despite the lack of manpower and resources such as logistics and basic stationary needs, the eight investigators attend to sexual offence cases at the Boroko police station on a daily basis.