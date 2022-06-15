Police Unarmed During Killing: PPC

New Ireland Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Chief Inspector Felix Nebanat, re-emphasised that due to lack of support, police have limited manpower and resources.

He said police who were in Taskul during the time of the incident, including the police station commander, were unarmed and could only watch as the two youths were killed in public.

“That Sunday, after getting the report, I sent a patrol of CID and Mobile Squad officers,” he said.

“Our people went there and their main task was to get reports on how and why the incident happened.

“Because we’re under-resourced at this stage, we’re not able to fully fund the operation in Taskul now.”

PPC Nebanat said his best option would be to meet with the provincial law and order committee this week and ask for a budget to be put together to assist the police.

“In fact, this is not to assist the police; it is to assist the people of New Ireland,” he reiterated.

He further pointed out that the Tigak operation, which saw 14 gang members surrender, was successfully completed without provincial government support.

“And this is not good,” he stated.

“We are working around the clock to ensure that crimes are mitigated.

“If situations arise, our job is to manage them so that people can go to the polls.

“If we do not deal with these situations, what is the guarantee for a free, safe and secure election in those places?

“So I’m asking the government and the provincial administration to assist their people by funding the police.”