Police toll free challenge outlined

Lae metropolitan superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said the number 7090 3300 is currently a standalone line, which means officers can answer only one call at a time.

Chief Superintendent Kunyanban urged Lae residents to understand and be patient with them, adding this is only one of the many hurdles they face when enforcing law and order in the city.

He was responding to complaints of calls not getting through, which leads to delayed police response.

“It’s one of our challenges as well in terms of toll free,” stated Chief Superintendent Kunyanban.

“It’s a standalone, single line that we answer, thank you to Digicel for that.

“We’re still waiting for improvements so that once we have a switchboard, it’ll be easier to answer a lot of calls at the same time.”