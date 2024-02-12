Police to take tough measures during VONC

Commissioner of Police, David Manning, said many people are questioning their safety during the VONC period as social media commentators continue to spread fear with unnecessary posts of security threats.

“VONC is a concern because people continue to weaponize social media to destabilize the security of the country,” Manning said.

“As to questions leading into vote of no confidence will commence or not is not our concern, our concern is people willing to jeopardize livelihood of our people and especially our residents in this city.”

Therefore, Manning urged the community to refrain from instigating fear in the community through social media because police will provide tough security to ensure the residents, especially those in the nation’s capital, are safe during the period leading into the VONC.