Police take charge of journo’s complaint

A rookie press officer posted on Facebook on Friday, the 8th of October, accusing investigative senior journalist, Scott Waide, of diverting funds for a TV program for Morobe.

Waide lodged a formal complaint on Saturday, 9th of October, against the officer.

Acting Lae metropolitan superintendent – operations, senior inspector James Luan, is urging social media users to let the law take its course.

“The case of defamatory publication remarks…is handled by Lae metro police,” stated SIP Luan on the command’s Facebook page.

“I am urging you all to refrain from posting any comments or post on social media from now onwards.

“Let’s respect each other and let the law take its course.

“I assure everyone that the case will proceed as requested by the complainant.”