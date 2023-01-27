Police to take back Kundiawa

The provincial police hierarchy this week launched a campaign to “take back Kundiawa” by getting rid of illegal drugs and homebrew on the streets and within the corridors of main supermarkets in town.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC), Superintendent Epenes Nili said the street sellers have been selling dangerous drugs like marijuana and homebrew in the pretext of selling betelnut and store goods along footpaths.

PPC Nili said the vendors know who their customers are and have been doing this. Police are taking the initiative to stop this illegal activity.

“The town does not look good when thugs are selling and trading illegal drugs within town premises. I am initiating this to do away with the street sellers who are selling store goods on the footpaths of the main supermarkets as they are becoming a cover for these illegal activities.”

“We will clean Kundiawa town and further into the districts as well. I also told the people of Kundiawa that this is what I am going to do. Police have declared war on dangerous drugs and homebrew in the province,” Nili said.

He said police in the province do not experience tribal fights and armed robberies. Adding that Simbu is a peaceful province with peace-loving people, but only few are involved in this illegal activities.