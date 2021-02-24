Police station closes after COVID-19 case

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said they were advised on Tuesday morning that a personnel from Gordon’s Police Station had his results sent back to him as positive on Monday night.

“He did the right thing by immediately contacting his Police Station Commander who in turn, alerted Metropolitan Superintendent and I,” stated Wagambie Jnr.

“We immediately, under COVID-19 protocols, have temporarily closed the Gordon's Police Station and have had all personnel there put though COVID-19 testing at Rita Flynn.

“I have liaised with Assistant Commissioner Logistics at Police Headquarters who has arranged for a contractor to go to Gordon's Police Station to have it sanitised.

“I went to Rita Flynn with the PSC Gordon’s and his members to have them all tested.

“More testing will be carried out on our personnel.”

ACP Wagambie Jnr said the station will remain closed today while they await test results.

“We intend to open up the Gordon's Police Station for use by Thursday, depending on the outcome of tests and sanitising of the building and its surroundings,” he stated.

“I have told my personnel that it is good to get tested, not only because it is a COVID-19 protocol, but to know our status.”

ACP Wagambie Jnr said they have contingency plans in place where their support units have taken over policing the Gordon’s area.

People have been advised to go to the Airport Police Station, Six-Mile or Boroko Police Station for complaints and policing matters.

The policeman who was tested positive had gone to the hospital for an ongoing health issue where he was also tested for COVID-19.

He has been placed on isolation at his home.

All police personnel from Gordon’s who have been tested have been directed to stay home and avoid going out until their test results are known.