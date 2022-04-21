Police shooting probed

The deceased, Venon Sakayang, was allegedly shot by police and later died at the hospital on Wednesday April 20th, 2022.

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Superintend Albert Beli said the death of the young man forced frustrated relatives to block off the West Coast Road at Sundaun Market. They demanded police to explain the shooting.

PPC Beli said the road block was cleared this morning when he went to the scene and visited the family. The PPC assured them that police will investigate the matter. PPC Beli said information from the police and the relatives of the deceased will be considered and an independent investigation will carried out into the shooting.

PPC Beli said, “I am happy that the people who blocked off the road did not do any harm to the travelling public but (only) demanded that for me and my officers to go and address them. I met with the family and also told the people who blocked off the road from 6am in the morning to 8am to clear off the road to let the commuters use the road. We all sat down and talked about how we will go about to solve the issue. I was pleased that the family will write up a petition and give it to me to look into and address it. I told them to do so because they have the right to air out their concern.”

The West Coast road is cleared for the traveling public traveling from Wewak to Aitape, in West Sepik Province.

Late Venon Sakayang was a second year student at the Yawasoro Vocational School. His body is now at the Boram General Hospital morgue.