Police Service Allowances to be paid

Manning made the announcement today after receiving confirmation of payment from the Department of Personnel Management.

Nine-hundred-and-ninety-two (992)claims will be processed in the first batch, with the payments set to be made in Pay Number 15, directly into the respective accounts of the police personnel. The compensation is intended to address the underpayment of police service allowances that occurred between 2010 and 2015.

In his statement, Commissioner Manning assured that the payment process would be conducted in an organized manner, with the second and third batches to follow in the subsequent fortnights.

This approach is aligned with the financial capacity of both the Constabulary and the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) to efficiently expedite the disbursement.

Commissioner Manning emphasized that the welfare of police officers is a top priority for the executive management and that they are diligently working with government authorities and stakeholders to ensure the well-being of officers and their families.

Acknowledging the patience and understanding of police officers throughout the process, Commissioner Manning remarked that this development comes as a welcoming boost to the morale of the members, especially during a time when their dedicated service is most needed.