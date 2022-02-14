Police reveal more in Bogia shooting

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said according to the police brief, it was alleged that on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at around 1pm, the accused policeman and his colleagues were chasing some drunkards towards a mountain, but the drunkards managed to get away. A lone police officer was left at the scene, while the rest returned to the police station.

Rubiang said, “The policeman was carrying a firearm at that time when he met the deceased. The policeman then marched Handuwi into a residence at Bogia Station, and shot him in one leg. This caused (Handuwi) to run. The policeman then followed him and fired another shot into this back. The bullet penetrated right through to his right chest. The deceased tried to help himself (and) ran to the road but he fell on the road.”

PPC Rubiang said further to the police report, the deceased was rushed to Bogia Health Center where he was pronounced dead. He said when (Handuwi’s) relatives learned of his death, they carried his body to the police station and demanded for the policeman responsible, to be locked up.

Handuwi’s relatives then started damaging property at the police station, including three vehicles and injured two other policemen. Thirteen suspects responsible for the damage have been arrested and detained at Jomba Police Station.

“The policeman was also taken to Madang where we charged him. All will appear in court when their paperwork is ready. The 13 civilians were charged with malicious damage,” PPC Rubiang said.

Meantime the accused shooter, Constable Gabriel Sian 37, from Maprik in East Sepik has been charged with wilful murder.

PPC Rubiang said the situation at Bogia Station is calm after Sian was arrested.