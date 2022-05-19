Police Respond To Congestion

A growing crowd outside the DCA Beachfront, made up of Buang and Lae residents, turned unruly when it became evident that there were no vehicles available to take them to Bulolo for the Late Deputy PM's burial.

Youths started chasing after PMV buses and trucks, forcing them to take them to their desired destination.

The Late DPM’s family had to call for assistance as their driveway was congested.

About four police vehicles arrived to clear the road, with private vehicles keeping well away from the DCA buai market area.