Police reservists to pass out

The event is scheduled to start at 10am on Thursday, September 16th, at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

120 school leavers from the districts of Morobe will pass out tomorrow after three months of intensive training under the inaugural Morobe Provincial Government’s police reservist intervention program.

Divided into four squads, the recruits had their final rehearsal today at the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium.

Led by the Royal PNG Constabulary band, the parade started their march near Airways Avenue, along Markham Road.

After entering the arena, the parade sergeant major dressed the parade and handed them over to the parade commander, who then invited the four squad commanders to take their posts.

The parade then conducted a mock welcome of guests, including Assistant Commissioner of Police for Northern Command, Peter Guinness, and the highest ranking female police officer in the RPNGC; Deputy Police Commissioner – Administration, Joanne Clarkson.

Morobe Governor, Ginson Saonu, has been listed as the reviewing officer who will review the parade.

After the reviewing of the parade, the reservists displayed a portion of what they have learnt through a series of drills.

The PNG Defence Force personnel were also on ground to rehearse the flag raising and lowering ceremony.

The flag raising ceremony is scheduled to start at 5.30am tomorrow.