Police Rescue Family From Captivity

According Madang Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, the family was kidnapped by the Hetwara cult group and held captive for a week. They then demanded money and valuable items from the family’s relatives to release them or they will kill them.

Rubiang said police officers received a tip off on the location of the family, and on Wednesday night they rescued them. The Acting Supt said the rescue was not easy because the cult group were armed while guarding the family.

“When the gang saw the police officers they tried to attacked them (and) one was shot dead. He was armed and attacked the police officer who entered the house first. The others left the scene when they heard the gun shot. The family is now safe at home,” said Rubiang.

Rubiang said the gang is still active in Nankina Valley, carrying out their cult activities of robbing villagers, kidnapping, burning houses and murdering people. He said the 21 police officers on the ground are doing well but the problem is the geographical setting of the villages.

He went on to thank those who supported this operation with food and transport, including business houses, and individuals.