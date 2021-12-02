Police Receive Narcotics Identification Test Kits

The test kits will allow Police to identify the total amount of methamphetamine (meth) and cocaine seized during a raid last month at the Sanctuary Hotel in Port Moresby.

During the raid on November 16, 2021, the Saki Bomb Operation uncovered a mini meth lab including unlicensed firearms and live ammunitions inside a hotel room.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Special Operations, Donald Yamasombi requested drug testing kits from Homeland Security, so police can identify how much dangerous drugs were discovered to help in swift prosecution.

Deputy Chief of Mission, Joseph Zadrozny during the handover ceremony said the Embassy recognizes the service and sacrifice by the RPNGC during the operation.

“I’m proud to deliver these drug test kits to our PNG partners so that they can disrupt the Pacific drug trade. Transnational Criminal Organizations will find PNG closed for business while I am on watch. On behalf of Ambassador McKee and the American people, I thank the Special Police Operations unit and the RPNGC for your courageous actions.”