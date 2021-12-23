Police Pursue Cult Activities In Rai Coast

The group flew to Nayudo LLG`s Mibu Village recently to collect information.

Rubiang said, “I want to thank those who had identified the problem and had made it go viral (to) prompt our response. I want to thank the missionaries who had access to report the matter for us to see. We (could) not make it the same day when it was reported because of transport so some of my officers went by boat to Saidor station and waited for me there. I was airlifted by chopper to Saidor station and we went to Mibu.”

He said police officers are on the ground and investigation is progressing. Rubiang thanked all who helped them get to Mibu, including the provincial government.