Police prosecutors upskilled

The Prosecutions Qualifying Program (PQP) was designed by the Papua New Guinea – Australia Policing Partnership (PNG – APP) Prosecutions Advisor in 2020.

This was in line with the PNG National Qualifications Framework, and was the catalyst for the Bomana National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) - RPNGC’s training college, in obtaining registration as a recognised Private Training Provider.

“This graduation is a significant milestone for the RPNGC and the PNG-APP and the realisation of a key mission design outcome, delivering training that translates to improved outcomes for the RPNGC and the community,” said PNG-APP Mission Commander, Jamie Strauss.

The PQP is aimed at providing prosecutors with the requisite knowledge and skills to effectively perform their role and requires intense commitment from the participants where they complete a combination of face-to-face learning and distance education modules.

This is no easy task as the prosecutors must balance their work, home and study commitments. The students face an immeasurable number of challenges within the PNG environment, including many living in remote areas of the country facing internet, and power connectivity difficulties.

Commander Strauss presented the Dux award to Inspector Hessie Dabema for his academic achievement and the Partnership Award to Chief Inspector Boas, who in his role as Officer in Charge and Acting Director Prosecutions Training, fully supported the implementation of the PQP.

Commander Strauss acknowledged that without the officer’s support the program would never have commenced, noting the Australian Federal Police (AFP) does not work in isolation of the Constabulary.

Training is one of three key pillars through which the AFP delivers partnership support to the RPNGC, alongside Operations and Corporate Reform.

The program has received attention across the Pacific, with PNG formally undertaking to assist the Solomon Islands with their prosecutions training.

Advisors at the NCoE are working with their RPNGC counterparts to implement a Detective Qualifying Program (DQP) to formalise the current Detective Training Program.

The graduation ceremony was hosted by RPNGC Assistant Commissioner Training, John Kolopen, and Commander Strauss, and attended by Deputy Australian High Commissioner, Joanne Loundes, and Secretary for Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (DHERST), Dr Hualupmoni.