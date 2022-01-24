Police Prosecution Unit Boosted

The Prosecutions unit has been experiencing transportation issues in the recent past affecting their performance at times causing members of the unit in being late for court or missing court sessions.

Commissioner Manning said, “Going to court and successfully prosecuting our cases is what policing is all about. Apprehending criminals is one part of our job. If we do not go to court on time or at all then the hard work we have done in capturing suspects, will all be in vain and criminals will walk the streets free to commit crime again.”

He said this was why the police management was quick to respond to the unit’s request for a new vehicle. However, the Commissioner advised that the members use the vehicle for its intended purpose.

“Abuse of the bus will not be tolerated and will be severely dealt with. Look after the asset and it will in turn make your job easier.”

Commander NCD/Central, Assistant Commissioner Anthony Wagambie thanked the Commissioner for the vehicle and promised that the bus will be well looked after.

Acting Metropolitan Superintendent Christopher Tamari received the keys to the bus at Police headquarters at Konedobu and handed the vehicle over to Officer in Charge of NCD Prosecutions Chief Inspector Bobby Alisa.