Police probe alleged Fraud at PNG Ports

In a media statement, Commissioner of Police David Manning confirmed that the investigation encompasses transnational economic crimes involving both Papua New Guineans and foreigners.

He stated that former CEOs of the corporation are accused of accepting bribes from International Container Terminal Services Inc., through an Australian intermediary.

The probe stems from allegations made by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News) and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which claim that former Chief Executive Officers, Late Fego Kiniafa and Stanley Alphonse, received bribes from International Container Terminal Services Inc (ICTSI) through Australian intermediary Don Matheson. The purported motive behind the bribes was to secure the contract for operating Lae and Motukea Wharfs.

“It is important to note that the contract in question was awarded to ICTSI by PNG Ports Corporation following a rigorous and meticulous public international tendering process. The 25-year contract, which has come under scrutiny, prompted Prime Minister James Marape to order an independent investigation to verify the allegations and dissociate himself and his government from any involvement.”

The PNG Police, in pursuit of its objectives, are conducting a complex transnational economic crime investigation to ascertain whether any PNG criminal laws were violated by Late Fego Kiniafa, Stanley Alphonse, Don Matheson, ICTSI, and any other parties involved. The investigation will also thoroughly review the entire public tendering process undertaken by PNG Ports Corporation to determine if the contract awarded to ICTSI was free from bias and conducted in a fair and transparent manner.