Police presence maintained at hotspots

The police commanders from the three zones in NCD reported no major incidents this week due to police presence in hotspot areas within the city.

According to NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika, the city was quiet on Wednesday 25th January 2023, during the heavy downpour, where there were reports of flood along the road.

He said Erima, Waigani, Hohola were flooded and police officers were present and kept opportunists away from the traveling public.

"I am yet to receive reports of any crime that happened during the heavy downpour. Otherwise, the place was quiet as reported through police radio and other means of communication. I thank police officers for their presence at these hotspots," Sika said.