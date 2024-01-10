POLICE PAY REDUCTION TO BE CORRECTED

Commissioner Manning said a technical error caused pay deductions that will now be paid to police members.

“The situation today where members received reduced pay is not good enough and we are sorting it out,” Commissioner Manning said.

“I have been advised by the IRC that the deduction was caused by the Alesco payroll system and is being resolved by the department of finance.

“This was a mistake that should not happen as it has hurt a lot of people.

“Police, like all public servants, live on tight budgets and every toea counts when it counts when it comes to putting food in the family kitchen.

“This should not have happened and is disrespectful to our police and any other affected public servant.

“I am consulting with the minister for internal security, Honorable Peter Tsiamalili Jr, and the police association President Lowa Tambua, and we share the same concerns and are working together to resolve this problem.

“I call on our uniformed men and women to have patience as I will see this matter resolved and full pay released. At the same time, we must remember that as police we cannot strike due to our role as a disciplined state service.

The Commissioner further warned any individual who sought to stir up and incite unrest for political purposes would be dealt with and charged under relevant laws.

“I warn any, external influence, including anyone trying to politicize this issue, that any attempt to propagate unrest or any unlawful activity will not be tolerated.