Police pay corrected

The State of Emergency (SOE) Controller Donald Yamasombi has engaged with the Department of Finance to ensure that police pay is returned to normal from pay two of 2024, and reimbursements are made to all police personnel in pay three of 2024.

Yamasombi said the mistake was made by the overall government finance system and should never have occurred. He said it is being rectified by the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary management. However, technical limitations in the Finance Department pay system mean that the reimbursement cannot take place until pay three.

“The average K63 per police member depending on individual circumstances will be paid in pay three,” the SOE Controller stated.

“Our rank and file can rest assured that the Police Executive will always back them up and they will not (take a shortcut) under our leadership and this government.”

Yamasombi said police are amongst the highest-paid public servants in the government, and this is well deserved considering the risks and dangers police face daily.