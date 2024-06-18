Police Patrol Vessel commissioned

The vessel formally known as PV Van Diemen joined the Tasmania Police fleet in 1995. The vessel was purchased by the AFP from the Tasmanian Police Force and was today presented to RPNGC. The 23-meter vessel is built from marine grade aluminum, has a top speed of over 25 knots, and accommodation for a crew of five. This vessel cost about 1.8 million Australian Dollars or K4.3m and is the biggest Police vessel ever owned by RPNGC.

Prime Minister James Marape, Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko, Police Commissioner David Manning, Australia Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, Commissioner for Australian Federal Police Reece Kershaw, Australia High Commissioner to PNG John Feakes, and other Australian and PNG delegates witnessed the ceremony.

According to Australia Attorney-General Dreyfus, the commissioning of this vessel follows the Bilateral Security Agreement, between Australia and Papua New Guinea, deepening the ties between the two countries to work together in the strengthening of effective policing in both countries.

He said the support of both the AFP and Tasmania Police highlights the enduring collaboration between the two law enforcement agencies to combat transnational and organized crimes.

Dreyfus said the AFP will now assist the RPNGC water police department in training its members to use and operate the vessel, which will increase the marine resources of RPNGC, and expand the capacity of RPNGC to enable expeditionary work and excess to many parts of the remote areas of PNG.

Prime Minister James Marape thanked the Australian government for this vessel which will help fight various crimes in the country.

“Much of our transborder crimes especially drug trafficking and even transit shipment of weapons do find their way into the Pacific. Therefore, the vessel will assist PNG to combat this fight,” Marape said.