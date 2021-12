In a small briefing this evening before they set out, Police were told to ensure that the streets are safe for residents to welcome the new year.

The night patrol will begin at Vadavada and end at Gerehu.

The festive season operation for Police in NCD started before Christmas where police officers have been doing night patrols, setting check points including awareness for a peaceful New Year.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu has urged residents to celebrate peacefully.