Police to partner with security firms

They have set this activity out in the NCD/Central Divisional Command’s annual management plan for 2021.

NCD-Central Commander, Anthony Wagambie Jnr, said the aim is for security firms to assist police by becoming their eyes and ears.

“For instance, if a security guard sees a crime being committed or about to be committed, he or she will radio their base, the security operator then calls police on a separate radio network that will be set up,” said the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“Another objective is, with this network in place, collaboration in reporting major crimes will be quicker and efficient. Tracking down of stolen motor vehicles and so forth will be faster as the alert will be passed on to the security firms for their static and mobile guards to keep a look out.”

Apart from that partnership, police will continue complementing the Police Operations Centre with other initiatives such as social media monitoring.

“We are following the trend of how technology and things are being done at this present time and into the future.”

ACP Wagambie Jnr further thanked the Australian Federal Police for supporting the rollout of the Motorola radio network project, which will see all police vehicles be fitted with radios to be GPS tracked.

(File picture of Port Moresby police)