Police operation will continue: Maru

"We have a police operation that is on because of killings and lawlessness in the district. Mobile Squad 15 (MS15) where brought over from Wau-Bulolo in Morobe and they are now in the district. So far, they are doing a very good job. Crime has gone down because of their presence. I want to thank MS15 and the Police Commissioner for approving their coming.

Maru says the Yangoru-Saussia DDA will cooperate with them and support them in every way they can to make sure the operation continues.

"I do not want any police mediation; any criminal must be arrested and charged. It is costing Yangoru-Saussia DDA a lot of money to bring the police in, so we need to deal with the criminals decisively. I advised MS15 not to compromise with anyone," said Maru.

To his people, the MP said, "Do not think that Mobile Squad will leave, and you will go back to committing crimes. My intention as the Member for Yangoru-Saussia is for the Mobile Squad to remain and continue the operation until Yangoru Mobile Barracks is completed.

“If the Police Commissioner wants the MS15 to leave for another operation elsewhere, then we will bring in another squad. I have no intention to give time for the people to go back to lawlessness and destroy government properties and disturb the people at Yangoru Station and in the district,” Maru said.

He stated that there was a shortage of manpower in the province, and it is very difficult to contain crime not only in Yangoru-Saussia but across the province.

"We want to reduce crime and bring in investors and more development. We cannot develop if we have law and order issues. Development will rise and fall on the back of law and order, so we are sorting out law and order big time,” he added.

Maru thanked the Marape-Rosso Government for the funding towards the Mobile Barracks which is hoped to be complete by early 2024; and bring in 45 policemen and women.