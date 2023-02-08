Police opens FSVU office

The National Capital District Metropolitan Superintend Chief Inspector Silva Sika when officially opening the FSVU of on Thursday 7th of February, 2023 called on victims of violence in the family and others to make use of the facility.

MetSupt Sika thanked the partners who assisted in building the office space and donation of materials that will be used when attending to complaints.

He said: “With such facilities it will give hope to the victims of violence, especially women and girls to come forward and seek help from the trained FSVU officers who will be working in that office which are now at Gordon, Badili, Boroko, Six Mile and Port Moresby Town police station.”

MetSupt. Sika added that Gordon is one the police stations that receives many complaints relating to Family and Sexual violence issues.

He said with the office now in place, it will bring hope and also justice to many females and children who are victims of violence in the family.

“The office will be of great assistance and help. I am appealing to the women who are facing problems to come freely. The facility established is timely and important,” Sika said.

MetSupt. Sika on behalf of the Commissioner of Police thanked partners, especially the UNDP, Australian Federal Police, Port Moresby Rotary Club, WestPac Bank and the other agencies who helped in funding the facilities.

The official opening at Gordon police station also marks the opening of another FSVU office at Badili police station.